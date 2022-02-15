Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 4,843 shares.The stock last traded at $16.90 and had previously closed at $16.56.
A number of analysts have issued reports on ZEAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $737.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.23.
Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEAL)
Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.
