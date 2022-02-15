Zealium (NZL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $18.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Zealium has a total market cap of $16,416.13 and approximately $18.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00009735 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009880 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.02 or 0.00600718 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,418 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,418 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

