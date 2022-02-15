Zeepin Price Reaches $0.0008 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $397,414.68 and $39,417.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00045105 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.46 or 0.07138206 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,028.92 or 1.00108870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00049328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00049815 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

