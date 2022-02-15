Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Bought by Bluegrass Capital Partners LP

Bluegrass Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Zendesk comprises approximately 5.9% of Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.07% of Zendesk worth $9,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter worth about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Zendesk by 926.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk stock opened at $116.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of -59.38 and a beta of 1.09. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $159.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.45.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

In other Zendesk news, insider John Geschke sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.34, for a total value of $548,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $967,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,509 shares of company stock worth $11,244,847. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

