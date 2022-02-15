Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) Short Interest Update

Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 62.6% from the January 15th total of 21,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZENV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zenvia from $30.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zenvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of ZENV opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. Zenvia has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $20.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.33 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Zenvia will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Zenvia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Zenvia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Zenvia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zenvia in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zenvia in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Zenvia Company Profile

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

