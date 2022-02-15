Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Trading Down 1.2%

Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR) was down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.96 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.04 ($0.07). Approximately 4,263,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 6,562,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.10 ($0.07).

The company has a market capitalization of £65.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.30.

Zephyr Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources. Its flagship property is the Paradox Basin, which covers an area of approximately 25,353 acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as Rose Petroleum plc and changed its name to Zephyr Energy plc in August 2020.

