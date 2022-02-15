Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Trading Up 11.3%

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) was up 11.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 5,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 162,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.
Several research firms recently commented on ZVIA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zevia PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zevia PBC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zevia PBC by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)
Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.
