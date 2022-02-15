Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Trading Up 11.3%

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) was up 11.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 5,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 162,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Several research firms recently commented on ZVIA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zevia PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zevia PBC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zevia PBC by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

