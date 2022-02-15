Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 34.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS.
ZD stock opened at $100.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.84. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Ziff Davis has a fifty-two week low of $98.48 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35.
Several equities analysts have commented on ZD shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.
Ziff Davis Company Profile
Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.
