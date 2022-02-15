Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 34.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS.

ZD stock opened at $100.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.84. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Ziff Davis has a fifty-two week low of $98.48 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZD shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris acquired 460 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

