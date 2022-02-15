Zilliqa Hits Market Capitalization of $624.10 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $624.10 million and $36.85 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0503 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00289208 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005891 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000848 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.34 or 0.01172899 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,695,636,257 coins and its circulating supply is 12,404,169,104 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.