Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells $218,840.00 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $218,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Z traded up $7.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,900,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,066,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.80. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.47 and a beta of 1.33.
Z has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
