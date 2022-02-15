Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells $218,840.00 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $218,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Z traded up $7.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,900,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,066,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.80. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Z has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,303,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,887,000 after buying an additional 1,706,141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 32.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,409,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,490 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,794 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,048 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Zillow Group by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.