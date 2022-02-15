Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Purchased by Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC

Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Zillow Group accounts for 1.7% of Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $992,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 99.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,917,000 after purchasing an additional 144,255 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

ZG traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.80. 14,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,852. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of -70.79 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.