ZKSwap Trading Down 9.9% Over Last Week (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $30.06 million and $2.44 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

