Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,812,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.02% of Zoetis worth $934,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,717,000 after acquiring an additional 739,698 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,582,000 after acquiring an additional 365,590 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,221,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,457,000 after acquiring an additional 508,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,467,000 after acquiring an additional 92,590 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,550,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,866,000 after acquiring an additional 238,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS stock opened at $196.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $92.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 31.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,149 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.