Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.09-$5.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.325-$8.475 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion.Zoetis also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.090-$5.190 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $222.70.

Zoetis stock opened at $199.81 on Tuesday. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $94.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,149. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zoetis stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 88.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,874 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 0.5% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Zoetis worth $86,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

