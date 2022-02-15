Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Zoetis updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.090-$5.190 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.09-$5.19 EPS.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $199.81 on Tuesday. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $94.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 31.33%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total value of $293,363.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,149 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zoetis stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,874 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 0.5% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Zoetis worth $86,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

