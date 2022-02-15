ZooKeeper Market Cap Tops $7.95 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for $0.0735 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $7.95 million and approximately $255,430.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00044625 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.29 or 0.07087563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,840.75 or 0.99517990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00048781 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00049384 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002915 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 108,187,257 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.