ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.140-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $226 million-$228 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.64 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$0.730 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,601,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,203. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 922.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.62.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZI. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.35.

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 430,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $32,095,953.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $88,816,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,520,433 shares of company stock worth $614,426,162 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 347.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 539,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,642,000 after purchasing an additional 419,095 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,302 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 103,315 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

