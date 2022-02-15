ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.710-$0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $982.21 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.140-$0.150 EPS.

NASDAQ:ZI traded up $3.43 on Tuesday, hitting $58.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,601,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 922.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.62.

ZI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.35.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $88,816,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 42,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,101,410.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,520,433 shares of company stock worth $614,426,162 in the last three months. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 539,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,642,000 after purchasing an additional 419,095 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 103,315 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

