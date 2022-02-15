ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.71-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01-1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $981.23 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$0.730 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.35.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.78. 6,620,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,934,290. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 979.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.65. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 516,765 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $39,625,540.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,300,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $88,816,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,520,433 shares of company stock valued at $614,426,162. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 331.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.