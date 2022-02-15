ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $226-228 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.64 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$0.730 EPS.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $3.43 on Tuesday, reaching $58.78. 6,620,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,934,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 979.83, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZI shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.35.

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $104,409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $1,150,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,520,433 shares of company stock worth $614,426,162 in the last 90 days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 347.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 539,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,642,000 after buying an additional 419,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after acquiring an additional 103,315 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,302 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

