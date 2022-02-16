-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rover Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,771. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.91. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $15.59.

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,246,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Iv Lp Madrona sold 937,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $9,372,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock valued at $26,185,298.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter worth about $647,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. bought a new position in Rover Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,301,000. Akaris Global Partners LP raised its position in Rover Group by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 905,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 467,863 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

