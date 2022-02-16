-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OneSpan’s earnings. OneSpan posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 433.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpan will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OneSpan.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OneSpan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of OneSpan stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 88,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 0.53. OneSpan has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 3,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $61,039.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,090. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 21.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of OneSpan during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of OneSpan during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpan (OSPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.