-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) will post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.27). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jasper Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JSPR. Zacks Investment Research raised Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

JSPR stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 36,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,388. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSPR. Abingworth LLP acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,030,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,215,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,239,000. Grace Capital acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $918,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

