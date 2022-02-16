$0.49 EPS Expected for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.50. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

GXO stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.80. 952,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,805. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GXO. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

