-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) will post ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.39). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.78). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of PHAS stock remained flat at $$1.45 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 260,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,451. The company has a market cap of $69.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 362,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 143,293 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 2,492.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 325,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 312,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

