-$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.37). Arvinas posted earnings of ($0.99) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($1.84). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arvinas.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.95. The stock had a trading volume of 444,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,416. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $108.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average is $81.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $10,304,719.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,373,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,129 shares of company stock valued at $18,673,146 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

