0x Market Cap Reaches $572.87 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One 0x coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a market capitalization of $572.87 million and approximately $74.97 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 0x has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About 0x

ZRX is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 coins. 0x’s official website is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

