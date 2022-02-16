$1.03 EPS Expected for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to report $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.00. Raytheon Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.75. 4,560,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,129,001. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $71.99 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

