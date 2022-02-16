$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to post $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. First Republic Bank posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $5.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $7.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in First Republic Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 66,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,811,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in First Republic Bank by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in First Republic Bank by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRC opened at $173.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $157.26 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

