$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will announce $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year sales of $5.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,846 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,321,000 after buying an additional 774,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,361,000 after buying an additional 490,211 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $46,946,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,508,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,733,000 after buying an additional 272,799 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BR opened at $147.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.37. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $137.91 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

