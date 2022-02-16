$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to report $1.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $6.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Northern Trust.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.15.

Northern Trust stock opened at $125.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,046 shares of company stock worth $6,186,775. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.