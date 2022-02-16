$1.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to post sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $7.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $7.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SON. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $69.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.43%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

