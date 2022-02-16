10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Announces Earnings Results

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. 10x Genomics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:TXG traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $94.98. 1,453,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,550. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.47 and a 200-day moving average of $145.63. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $81.54 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of research firms have commented on TXG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $6,169,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 187,236 shares of company stock worth $26,164,306 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,479,000 after purchasing an additional 191,777 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 285.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

