10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $77.50

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $77.50 and last traded at $79.00, with a volume of 102729 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.99. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.16, for a total value of $755,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total value of $52,081.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,236 shares of company stock valued at $26,164,306. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.