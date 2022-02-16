1,124,493 Shares in Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,124,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,524,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.36% of Imago BioSciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $10,709,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,458,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Imago BioSciences news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $279,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $934,460 over the last quarter.

IMGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imago BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of IMGO opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25. Imago BioSciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68.

Imago BioSciences Profile

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

