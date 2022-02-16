$14.18 Million in Sales Expected for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will report $14.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.47 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $7.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $45.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.68 million to $46.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $85.07 million, with estimates ranging from $71.89 million to $115.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OCUL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $35,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought 197,042 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,308 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $427.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.11. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.