$140,000.00 in Sales Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to announce $140,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $160,000.00. Motus GI reported sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $430,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $450,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.03 million, with estimates ranging from $1.55 million to $2.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Motus GI.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOTS shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Motus GI during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOTS opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.