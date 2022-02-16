$140,000.00 in Sales Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to announce $140,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $160,000.00. Motus GI reported sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $430,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $450,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.03 million, with estimates ranging from $1.55 million to $2.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Motus GI.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOTS shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Motus GI during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOTS opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.

Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

