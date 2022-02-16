$157.58 Million in Sales Expected for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will announce sales of $157.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cars.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.06 million. Cars.com posted sales of $153.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year sales of $622.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $622.44 million to $623.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $653.88 million, with estimates ranging from $646.36 million to $661.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cars.com.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARS. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $63,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 222,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cars.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cars.com by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after acquiring an additional 289,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,440,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

CARS stock opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

