180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) Shares Down 1.1%

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)’s share price dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.22. Approximately 77,226 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 315% from the average daily volume of 18,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30.
In related news, VP Robert E. Bigelow III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 3,871 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $27,677.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 63,823 shares of company stock worth $464,998 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN)
180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.
