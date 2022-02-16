193,753 Shares in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 193,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of SI-BONE as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 126.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 109,687.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 7.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $38,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,813 shares of company stock worth $61,886. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIBN. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $37.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.75.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

