196,741 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Acquired by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 196,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $101.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.13). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on VIAC. TheStreet cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.