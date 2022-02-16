1MillionNFTs Tops 1-Day Volume of $192.00 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001719 BTC on exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a market cap of $91,079.60 and $192.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045037 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.72 or 0.07130852 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00050813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,094.16 or 0.99922752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00052867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002894 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

