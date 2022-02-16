$2.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Braskem’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Braskem reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 543.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Braskem will report full-year earnings of $9.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $10.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Braskem.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAK. Santander reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 116.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Braskem in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Braskem by 6.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,128,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 122,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BAK stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.15. 354,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69. Braskem has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $26.93.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.7104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 11.6%. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.09%.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

