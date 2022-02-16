$2.60 EPS Expected for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to report $2.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.73 and the lowest is $2.10. Saia posted earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $11.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.77 to $12.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $14.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.00.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $4,346,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Saia by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Saia by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Saia by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Saia by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SAIA traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $275.51. 4,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,881. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $298.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.04. Saia has a 52-week low of $187.02 and a 52-week high of $365.50.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

