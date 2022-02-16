$2.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will announce sales of $2.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $3.28 billion. Westlake Chemical posted sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $11.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $11.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.88 billion to $15.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Westlake Chemical.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 402.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 331,277 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,131,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,908,000 after purchasing an additional 325,716 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 36,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $105.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $109.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

