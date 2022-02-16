215,000 Shares in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Purchased by Legion Partners Asset Management LLC

Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 215,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,961,000. Murphy USA comprises about 7.4% of Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Murphy USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,062,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 513.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 598,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,133,000 after purchasing an additional 501,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,734,000 after purchasing an additional 130,708 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MUSA traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.39. The stock had a trading volume of 760 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,748. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.95. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $202.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 2.29%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.73%.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

