237,575 Shares in MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) Acquired by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 237,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of MDH Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDH. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in MDH Acquisition by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in MDH Acquisition by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 46,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MDH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $985,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in MDH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC grew its position in MDH Acquisition by 452.1% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 592,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 484,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDH opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. MDH Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79.

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in transportation and logistics, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services industries.

