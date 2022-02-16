24,000 Shares in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.05% of WSFS Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,661,000 after buying an additional 59,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,060,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,766,000 after buying an additional 67,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after buying an additional 25,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $328,353.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,976 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.15. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $56.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSFS shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.