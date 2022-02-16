240,731 Shares in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 240,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $751,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 98,837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $470.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $32.32.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

