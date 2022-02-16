320,009 Shares in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Bought by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 320,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of Amryt Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $3,888,000. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $32,160,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $11,240,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $6,089,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $15,601,000. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amryt Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of AMYT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,657. Amryt Pharma plc has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.22 million, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of -0.33.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.